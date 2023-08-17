‘We no serious for this country’, reactions as NDLEA, Naira Marley partner against drug abuse

Some Nigerians have taken to social media to call out the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over their choice of partnering with controversial music artist, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, in campaign against drug abuse in the country.

Naira Marley made headlines after some pictures and videos of him with the NDLEA chairman during his visit on Thursday to the National Headquarters of the Agency in Abuja surfaced online.

NDLEA, via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, tweeted: “Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), with music star Naira Marley when the artiste…