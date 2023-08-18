Nigerians should not be denied the right to be informed

WE start this intervention by joining those celebrating the life of Raymond Anthony Aleogho Dokpesi (1951–2023) who joined his ancestors on 29th May, 2023. This was really a sad occurrence. The late entrepreneur founded Nigeria’s first private Frequency Modulation (FM) radio station – RayPower FM – that officially went on air, in Lagos, on 1st September, 1994. He later, officially, established DAAR Communications plc on the 31st of August, 1998. May the soul of the departed continue to rest in perfect peace. We sincerely wish the family and friends of this late media magnate the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. From the previous comments on the death of Dokpesi…