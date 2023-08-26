CCB begins probe of Kano anti-corruption chairman, Rimingado

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has commenced a probe of Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC), Muhyi Rimingado.

This is even as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has summoned the Director of Finance of the Kano anti-graft body to Abuja to furnish the agency with relevant transactions involving the embattled Rimingado.

A letter of invitation dated 8th August 2023 and signed by Muhtar Bello–acting Deputy Director, Cybercrime and other related offences, EFCC, seen by newsmen said financial records of Rimingado from 2019 should be provided by PCACC for necessary action.

The letter, which was addressed to the Executive…