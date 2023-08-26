Court affirms Balami’s election for Askira/Hawul

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Borno on Friday, affirmed the election of Dr. Midala Balami as the member representing Askira-Uba/Hawul federal constituency.

Delivering the judgement in Maiduguri, the three-man panel, under the Chairmanship of Justice M.E. Anenih, Justice A.I. Ityonyman, and Justice A.O. Adeniji, held that the petition brought before the tribunal lacked merit.

The Tribunal noted that the Petitioners did not discharge the burden satisfactorily because there was cancellation and no voting in the 11 Polling units, which the APC and its candidate, Mr. Asarya, claimed substantially affected the results declared.

According to the…