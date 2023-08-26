Oil theft: FG hails Tantita for efficient pipeline protection

The Federal Government on Saturday expressed gratitude to the management of private security services, Tantita Security Services Limited, for their efforts in pipeline protection in the Niger Delta region.

The Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, gave this commendation while answering questions from reporters during his tour of oil facilities in the Niger Delta.

Lokpobiri, who was accompanied on the tour by the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, among other Government officials, said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration is determined to stop all forms of pipeline vandalism…