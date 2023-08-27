Extend palliatives to students, Msuaan urges Tinubu

A Pro-democracy activist, Hon Mike Msuaan, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider the plight of students and extend the fuel subsidy removal palliatives to them across higher institutions of learning in the country.

Speaking when he was conferred with the distinguished service award as a True Nationalist in Abuja, he argued that the palliatives would cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal on students in Nigeria.

Msuaan applauded the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) over the display of understanding with the federal government on the decision to remove fuel subsidy.

He said the current NANS leadership has been mature and…