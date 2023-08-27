FG with order to NEMA to avert national disaster

In the bid to avoid another national disaster, the Federal Government has issued a formal notice to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to take necessary measures to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians against imminent flood, as Cameroon authorities set to open the Lagdo Dam floodgate.

The notice was contained in a letter with Reference No: CC.16/3/11 dated 23rd August 2023, issued by the Federal Ministry of Forever Affairs (East and Central African Division) and addressed to the NEMA Director General, Mr. Habib Mustapha Ahmed.

The letter signed by the Director of African Affairs, Ambassador Umar Z. Salisu on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of…