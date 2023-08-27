Govt to assist victims of market inferno in Nasarawa Main Market

Barely one day after the Nasarawa State House of Assembly passed a resolution urging the State Government to visit the scene of the fire incident in Nasarawa Main Market, the State Government immediately stepped up efforts and sent a delegation to the area.

The State Government assured victims of the inferno that engulfed Nasarawa Main Market in Nasarawa Local Government Area of support in order to curtail their hardship and improve their standard of living.

Muhammed Iyimoga, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment gave the assurance when he led a Government delegation to visit the scene of the incident in Nasarawa LGA on Saturday evening.

The delegation included Hon…