‘How technology can boost creative economy’

Nigeria’s vast resources of culture, art, literature, film, and music can expand its global footprint through technology.

FILMMAKER Femi Odugbemi says President Bola Tinubu’s vision of creating a vibrant creative economy will succeed if the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, effectively deploys technology to showcase Nigeria’s cultural assets.

The co-founder of the IREP International Documentary Film Festival said this in an interview while sharing his expectations for the recently sworn-in minister.

The chief executive of Zuri 24 Media praised President Tinubu for deciding to nurture and build a creative economy around Nigeria’s vast…