Lagos govt warns motorists against use of defective number plates

Lagos State government has warned motorists against the use of defective vehicle registration number plates on Lagos roads, even as it urged those without any number fixed on their vehicles to desist from the unlawful act, which it said is against Sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law 2018.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola gave this warning on Sunday in a statement issued by Mrs. Bolanle Ogunlola, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, a copy of which was made available to newsmen, noting sadly the anomaly of wrongful use of the number plate, which had become rampant in the state.

According to Toriola,…