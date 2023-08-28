3 US Marines killed in aircraft crash during training exercise

Three US Marines have been killed and several others seriously wounded after an Osprey aircraft crashed during military exercises in Australia.

Of the 23 Marines on board the MV-22B Osprey aircraft, three died and five others were taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition, the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin said in a statement on Sunday.

The incident on Melville Island happened at 9:30 a.m. local time.

“The Marines aboard the aircraft were flying in support of Exercise Predators Run. Recovery efforts are ongoing,” the statement read, adding “the cause of the incident is under investigation.”

Earlier, Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles…