ALGON Chairman lauds Nwifuru’s plan to build duplex for Ebonyi traditional rulers

Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Ebonyi State chapter has lauded Governor Francis Nwifuru for his plans to build houses for all the traditional rulers across the 13 LGA of the State.

The chairman of ALGON and Executive Chairman of Ezza North Local Government, Chief Moses Ogodo-Ali Nomeh disclosed this on Monday when he extolled the Governor on his projects which are surrounded in the people’s charter of needs centred on the rural areas.

According to him, the government’s plan to build houses for the traditional rulers would uplift the status of the Royal fathers in their communities.

His words “If you visit some of the traditional rulers today, you may not…