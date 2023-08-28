CSO makes case for suspended CBN governor

A civil society organisation (CSO), African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has said that the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, was innocent of the fresh allegations of breach of Procurement Act and unfair advantages in award of contracts being levelled against him by the Federal Government.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and counsel to the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, recently, hinted that the Federal Government had filed a fresh 20 count-charge against Emefiele before an FCT High Court in Abuja.

The charges stemmed from allegations of corrupt advantages granted to Emefiele’s associates,…