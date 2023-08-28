Employees, critical pillars of performance

In the past few weeks, I have in this column, been recommending different strategies for maximum performance in the workplace. In this article, I will take a deeper dive into the fundamentals of maximum performance, a very critical necessity in these challenging times.

Let me quote John C. Maxwell before I proceed. He said, “Nothing is as hard as it looks; everything is more rewarding than you expect; and if anything can go right it will (definitely), and at the best possible moment.”

For instance, nobody thought there was another way to provide hot meals other than the stove or the oven. But this system of assumption or the paradigm changed and with the push of few buttons…