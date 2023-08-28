Gov Eno harps on grassroots inclusivity in governance

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno has advised political stakeholders, opinion and community leaders to carry everyone along in the sharing of largesse accruing to the community from the state government, assuring his administration’s commitment to bringing the government closer to the people at the grassroots.

Governor Eno was addressing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faithful, during a state-wide maiden ward meeting of the party at his Ibiakpan Obotim Ward 2, Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nsit Ubium Local Government Area at the weekend.

Governor Eno who doubles as State leader of the party, described the meeting as a forum to unite the party and expressed gratitude to the people at the…