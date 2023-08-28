I’m officially dating Angel — Soma confirms

Big Brother Naija AllStars housemate, Somadina Anyama, known professionally as Soma, has confirmed that he is officially in a relationship with fellow housemate, Angel Agnes Smith, simply known as Angel.

Soma, who hails from Port Harcourt, disclosed this while speaking with Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Uchendu, during the Sunday live eviction show.

While congratulating him on his emergence as the head of the house last Monday, Ebuka asked if he now has a girlfriend in the house.

Responding in affirmation, the reality TV star said he is indeed in a relationship with Angel. Ebuka repeated the same question and got the same answer from Soma.

This is coming a day after Angel…