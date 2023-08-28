It’s sexual tension we’re mistaking for love,

Housemate Angel, in a conversation with co-housemate Ilebaye, expressed her concerns about her new relationship with Soma.

The couple went public yesterday when Soma confessed that he is now in a relationship with Angel.

Controversial conversations on social media have followed the announcement of the relationship, as both parties have explicitly claimed to have other love interests outside the house.

This morning in the Big Brother house, Angel seemed to doubt the motive behind the relationship with Soma, saying she feels the relationship is only built on sexual tension being misconstrued as love.

