NSCDC nabs 20 suspects for stealing manhole covers, others in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday paraded 20 suspects allegedly involved in vandalisation of public assets and stealing of manhole covers in FCT.

Commandant of the FCT, Olusola Odumosu, who paraded the suspects said from the intelligence gathered, most of the arrested suspects pretended to be homeless, and slept under bridges but were caught stealing manhole covers and vandalising government property in various areas in the FCT.

Odumosu also warned that the Corps would no longer condone the activities of scavengers within the capital city, saying their activities were not only against the FCT law, but some…