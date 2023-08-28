Palliatives: No government can provide food items to its entire communities – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has said that no government whether federal, state or local government will be able to provide food items to its entire communities.

Zulum stated this at Damboa Local Government Area while supervising the distribution of food items to 18,000 heads of households on Monday.

He noted that the state government has identified and selected the most vulnerable persons to be the beneficiaries of the palliatives to help cushion the effect of hardship in the state.

According to him, in the last distribution exercise in Damboa local government, only the women were beneficiaries, but today’s distribution will only comprise the males.

“i want you…