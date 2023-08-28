Protests erupt in Libya over reported talks with Israel

Protests have erupted in Libya after Israel said its foreign minister had met with his Libyan counterpart in spite of the two countries having no formal diplomatic links.

Libyan media reported this on Monday.

Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibeh suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush after she met with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, news portal al-Wasat Gate reported.

Meanwhile, the Libyan Foreign Ministry denied Mangoush had held formal talks with Cohen and said the meeting in Rome was a casual, non-official, and previously unprepared meeting.

In an online statement, the ministry said it fully and categorically rejected any normalisation of relations with Israel.

Under a…