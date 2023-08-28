Rapper, Phyno, welcomes baby – Tribune Online

Popular Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly known as Phyno, has become the latest father in town after welcoming a child with his partner.

The elated father, who took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and supporters, shared a picture of himself cradling his little bundle of joy in his arms.

According to him, he decided to take some time off in order to prepare for the arrival of his baby.

He, however, disclosed that it is time for him to return to music which is something he does the best.

Captioning the picture, he wrote, “I took some time off to be a Father and also work on new music / Album and it’s been a wholesome experience. Now…