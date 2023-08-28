Shaibu makes first official appearance, pledges loyalty to Obaseki

Edo State deputy governor, Comrade Phillip Shaibu, made his first official appearance and pledged his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki after a state function on Sunday.

Shaibu, who spoke shortly after the thanksgiving service organised to mark the 32nd year anniversary of the creation of Edo State, described Governor Obaseki as his elder brother and would not want to discuss whatever differences they had with the media.

The deputy governor has a case pending before an Abuja Federal High Court, where he had gone to seek relief to halt his speculative impeachment by his principal, Governor Obaseki, the Edo State House of Assembly, and a few others.

Shaibu, since the…