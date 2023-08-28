Tinubu gives ministers marching order to revive economy — FEC

President Bola Tinubu on Monday gave the Federal Executive Council (FEC) a marching order to marshal the revival of the economy and make life more bearable for the people.

The maiden council meeting he presided over at the Council Chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja, considered the “Roadmap for the economy” presented by the minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun.

Speaking on the issue at the post-FEC press briefing, Edun said the council agreed that the economy is not where it should be.

He said FEC examined eight priority areas and identified targets to deliver in the next three years.

Edun affirmed that President Tinubu has…