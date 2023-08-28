University of Maiduguri should make release of final results timely

The methods and procedures adopted by the University of Maiduguri for releasing the students’ results after graduation need to be improved.

The process of releasing students’ final results is unpunctual. Students spend much time at home waiting for results after graduation. This act of delaying has thrown an unknown number of students into a state of dilemma that results in conflicts between them and their parents.

When the parents are anxious to know their ward’s fate, and the children have to keep pacifying them that the result will soon be out. Sometimes, this results in a serious disagreement between parents and children. Most parents whose wards fall victim to such…