‘Polio has no respect for age’

The Director Public Health, Ministry of Health Sokoto State, Dr Abdulraham Ahmed has revealed that polio virus has no respect for age, urging people to embrace vaccines.

Abdulrahman who was speaking on Saturday in Sokoto at a two-day media dialogue on routine immunization for journalists in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states emphasized the need for people to allow their children to be immunised in the affected states.

According to him, polio vaccines are safe, “it’s the safest ever produced, people have to rebuffer their bodies from time to time”, he stressed.

“That was why we adopt catch them young, you can’t contact polio virus through blood or when you cut your hand, it…