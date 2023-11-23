NGO proffers solution to insecurity in Sokoto

As part of measure to possibly prevent variables capable of degenerating into crisis, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) NEEM Foundation in its Trans-Sahara Counter Terrorism project (TSC) launched Early Warning, Early Response Team in Sokoto, North West, Nigeria.

Recall that Sokoto is one of the states in northern Nigeria battling insecurity orchestrated by banditry, kidnapping, farmers/ herders clashing amongst other forms of crimes.

Addressing stakeholders at the launch of Trans Sahara Counter Terrorism (TSC) Early Warning and Early Response (EWER) system at Sokoto Guest Inn, Aishat Ibrahim decried that Nigeria is painfully gripped with diverse forms of challenges.

Aishat, who…