Nigeria will end gas flaring, halt methane emissions —Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed the commitment of his administration to end gas-flaring in the country in line with the global push to halt methane emission.

He made the declaration on Saturday in the ongoing United Nations Climate Conference (COP28) summit on methane and other non-greenhouse gases in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The President, who shared the platform with the President of COP28, Dr Sultan Ahmed al-Jabar; the United States Special Envoy on Climate, John Kerry, and the Chinese Envoy on Climate, Xie Zhenhue, told the world the Nigeria has already imposed heavy penalty for defaulters.

Praising the leadership of the host country in the drive to reduce greenhouse…