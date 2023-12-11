Funding gaps in micro, small and large businesses

IN Africa, apart from the known business challenges such as the decrepit infrastructure, inconsistent government policies, double taxation, increasing inflation, regulation irregularities and the COVID-19 pandemic consequences in recent times, overwhelmingly, the lack of capital or funding issues contribute mainly to business failures. According to the findings of several surveys, one of the top challenges faced by entrepreneurs and businesses in Africa today is access to funding. Without doubt, funding is the bloodline of any form of business. Therefore, whether it is a startup, nano, micro, small or medium-sized business, or an established large firm, knowing how to raise capital can…