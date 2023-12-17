FG, govs, Nigerians must shun frivolous spending —Bishop Aladekugbe

THE Bishop of Ibadan North Anglican Diocese, Right Reverend Williams Aladekugbe, has charged the Federal Government, governors, and citizens to shun frivolous spending, hence to adopt cost-cutting measures as a way of addressing the current economic challenges in the country.

The cleric made this known while speaking to newsmen during a press conference on activities marking the 25th anniversary of the diocese, at Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday, just as he advised President Bola Tinubu, to keep to his electioneering promises in making life better for Nigerian.

The weeklong event, which held the dedication of the Bishopscourt, chapel, conference hall, and other apartments, was…