Sobowale, Saka, Sanyeri, others, dazzle as Macaroni, Fisayo tie knot in ‘Singleness is Bliss’

The buzz surrounding, ace comedian, Macaroni and actress-cum-producer, Fisayo Ajisola-Borokinni’s ‘wedding ceremony’ highlights the intriguing intersection of reality and fiction in the entertainment world.

With a star-studded cast, the movie “Singleness is Bliss” seems to have sparked curiosity and anticipation, creating a unique blend of excitement both on and off the screen as many can’t wait to see how the story unfolds.

The ongoing movie production featured celebrities including, Jide Kosoko, Sola Sobowale, Afeez Adetoro (Saka), Bimbo Akintola, and Sanyeri, among others.

According to the UK-based actress Fisayo, the movie, which recently wrapped up the Nigeria version…