RIF Trust hosts Scents of Wealth with Providus bank, Seinde Signature

RIF Trust, part of the Latitude Group, a leading global Residency and Citizenship by Investment expert partnered with Providus Bank and Seinde Signature to host Scents of Wealth on December 7, a Providus Bank Corporate Office Rooftop event which united HNWIs and investment migration industry figures.

Together, looking over Victoria Island, Lagos, they discussed second citizenship and its impact on wealth management, generational wealth and global mobility, while attendees met at the intersection of luxury, finance and global mobility.

With the exquisite fragrances curated by Seinde Signature wafting in the breeze, the event engaged all the senses, expert speakers explained the…