Eko hotel chefs unveils Africa’s largest christmas cake

The talented team of chefs at Eko Hotels in Nigeria, led by Chef George, has crafted a record-breaking Christmas cake, stretching an impressive 80 meters in length.

The hotel, known for its culinary excellence, embarked on this ambitious project to spread holiday cheer and celebrate Christmas in grand style.

The grandiose and elegant cake, adorned with intricate festive decorations, showcased the creativity and skill of the culinary team led by Chef George.

The confectionery masterpiece incorporated traditional Christmas flavours, promising a delectable experience for those fortunate enough to partake in this monumental celebration.

The General Manager of Eko Hotels, Mr Danny, led the…