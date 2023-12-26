SGORL donates aiding devices to vision-impaired children in Lagos

Living with a vision impairment in a sighted world can be difficult and overwhelming at times. The future can seem daunting, and coping with a vision impairment can be challenging for children, especially while navigating through the regular hurdles of life.

On December 19, 2023, Sterling Global Oil Resources Ltd. (SGORL) organised an event themed ‘A Ray of Hope’ at Agbowa Model School, Ikorodu, Lagos State. The event involved the distribution of guide canes, tape recorders, writing frames, styluses, and carbon papers to blind children aged between 7 and 17.

Dignitaries present at the event included Dr Mrs Abimbola Abolarin, Director, Special Education, Ministry of Education, Lagos…