Mavin act, Johnny Drille, wife, welcome first child together 

Mavin Records music artist, John Ighodaro, professionally known as Johnny Drille, and his wife, Rima Tahini, have announced the birth of their first child, a daughter, together.

The excited father took to his verified Instagram account late Thursday to share the news of their new bundle of joy with his fans.

According to him, the child, who has since been named Amaris Esohe Ighodaro, was born on November 17, 2023.

The ‘My Friend’ hitmaker described the birth of the child as the most miraculous thing he has ever witnessed.

Captioning the post, he wrote, “AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23. Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time….