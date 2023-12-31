Your marks in health sector are indelibly unprecedented, NMA to Gov Bello

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kogi State Chapter, commends Governor Yahaya Bello for his administration’s groundbreaking health reform, unwavering commitment to the welfare of medical officers, and the provision of accessible healthcare to the citizens and residents of the state.

In a commendation letter signed by Dr. Baoku Olusola and Dr. Jonah Bola Kelvin, the Chairman, and Secretary of NMA, Kogi State, the association expresses profound gratitude to Governor Bello for the unprecedented, unmatchable, and indelible mark he has etched into the health sector of Kogi State.

“All the doctors in Kogi State write to express our profound gratitude to Your Excellency for the…