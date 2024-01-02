Bi-Courtney Aviation Services appreciates partners

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, the operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2, has extended its heartfelt New Year wishes to its dedicated team, esteemed partners, stakeholders, and valued passengers who have made 2023 a remarkable year.

In its greetings to its customers, Bi-Courtney, in a statement issued by its Head of Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, declared: “As we bid farewell to the challenges and triumphs of the past year, BASL reflects on the resilience and commitment demonstrated by its staff and collaborators, especially during the 2023 festive season.

“BASL is proud to say that all hands were on deck to ensure smooth operations at the terminal…