VIDEO: Davido spends time with wife Chioma, their twins

Multiple-award-winning artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared a video of himself and his lover, Chioma Rowland, taking a walk with two baby strollers.

The video shared on his X handle on Tuesday evening, further confirms reports that the singer who lost his son, Ifeanyi, in October 2022, welcomed a set of twins.

A viral video of the singer and his wife leaving a hospital with a set of twins in the United States of America had earlier surfaced online in October 2023.

Confirming the news same month, the ‘Unavailable’ crooner while speaking at the United Masters SelectCon event said he and his wife were shaking upon finding out they were expecting twins.

The…