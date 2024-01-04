Former Senate minority leader, Mwadkwon, commissions constituency projects 

Former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon, has commissioned multi-million naira constituency projects in Riyom and BarkinLadi local government areas of Plateau State, expressing confidence that the Supreme Court judgment will be in favor of Governor Caleb Muftwang of the state.

Mwadkwon, who commissioned projects that include classrooms and a health center, among others, in Riyom and Barakin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State, said on Thursday that it was a payback time for the people of his constituency in view of their contributions to his victory in the last election and for believing in him.

Speaking while commissioning three blocks of classrooms at Hiepang…