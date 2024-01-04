Osun lawmaker declares Business, Leadership Bootcamp 2024 open

The member representing Ede North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency of Osun, Rep. Bamidele Salam, has declared open, registration for the BS-E4 Business and Leadership Bootcamp 2024.

The BS-E4 Business and Leadership Bootcamp is an annual event under the BS-E4 Initiative with the overall objective of empowering young Graduates and young business owners within the Federal Constituency with the right skills-set needed for running sustainable business enterprises by connecting them to leading institutions in the public and the private sectors that can support them in establishing their business ideas or expanding their existing businesses.

The 3-day Bootcamp which will hold…