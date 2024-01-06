Borno govt releases N55.9m for 153 medical students’ fees

The Borno state government has allocated N55.9 million to cover the registration fees of 153 financially disadvantaged students who have been accepted into various programs at the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, in Bauchi State.

Malam Bala Isa, the Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, revealed this information on Friday in Maiduguri.

He specified that the students are pursuing degrees in dentistry, medicine, radiology, nursing, optometry, audiology, environmental health, IT and health informatics, physiotherapy, epidemiology and statistics, as well as nutrition and dietetics.

Governor Zullum, according to Isa, urged the students to exert themselves to…