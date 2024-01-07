IAWPA African Director, Metchie, urges Tinubu to sign NHFSS Bill into law

The African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Dr. John Metchie, has urged President Bola Tinubu, to give assent to the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) Bill, to empower and embolden Officers and Men of the Service to fight crimes and criminalities carried within forests across the country.

The NHFSS Bill has been passed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, waiting for the President’s assent.

Metchie,who is also the Deputy Commander General of NHFSS in charge of Technical Services, made the appeal to President Tinubu in a statement on Sunday, while reacting to the Christmas Eve attacks on some communities in Plateau…