RCCG youth extends a hand of fellowship to Oyo State juvenile correctional institute

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Trinity Habitation Zonal headquarters, OYO Province 13 YAYA, Region 21, extended a hand of fellowship to the Oyo State Juvenile Correctional Institute, along Poly-Eleyele Road in Ibadan, as part of the activities marking the Zonal Youth Convention 2023.

Tribune Chruch News gathered that the convention with the theme, “Royal Priesthood” commenced from December 12th to 17th.

The social worker, Mrs Bosede Oyatowo, received the youth and appreciated the church’s donations including food and non-food items.

The Youth Pastor, O’seunfunmi Adetayo, who led the youth addressed the children, saying they were not neglected, as they had…