NAICOM alerts on fraudulent recruitment websites

THE National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has informed the public to be wary of fraudulent recruitment websites claiming to represent the Commission, and soliciting employment applications.

It highlighted that the NAICOM does not endorse any recruitment website other than its official platform.

“Furthermore, we would like to clarify that NAICOM is not currently conducting any recruitment exercise nor is it offering any grants or financial assistance programmes. Any information suggesting otherwise is false and should be disregarded”, the management said.

It added that the NAICOM shall not be held responsible for any loss, damage, or inconvenience incurred as a result of engaging…