Don charges education stakeholders on incorporating national emerging issues into social discourse

A don in the Department of Adult Education, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan (UI), Dr Abiola Adiat Omokhabi, has stressed the need for education stakeholders to incorporate some of the emergent phenomena in the Nigerian context into contemporary social welfare discourse and practice.

Omokhabi stated this while delivering the faculty lecture on the topic: ‘Navigating Beyond the Present Familiar Terrain: Emergent Phenomena in Social Welfare Discourse,’ held at the faculty’s lecture theatre recently.

The scholar averred that the phenomena are not only disturbing and threatening, but constitute dangerous dimensions that require critical policy and legal frameworks to…