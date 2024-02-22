UI charges students’ representatives on vexatious issues

THE Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, has commended the institution’s students’ representative council (SRC) for purposeful unionism and for always exuding maturity when it comes to handling issues; virtues he noted were worthy of exporting to other institutions.

Professor Adebowale gave the commendation during a town hall meeting between the management and the SRC, held at the Trenchard Hall of the institution recently.

He said the meeting was convened to enable the students to bare their minds on vexatious issues.

The meeting, which was devoid of formalities, entertained questions from the students, as certain issues were raised also by the…