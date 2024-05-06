Nigeria home to largest chronically undernourished children — UNICEF

Available statistics indicate that Nigeria is home to the largest population of chronically undernourished children in the world with 11 million being stunted.

The statistics further indicate that Bauchi is contributing to the number with a stunting rate at 46%, wasting 9.5% and 28.2% underweight according to NDHIS 2018.

The statistics was given by a UNICEF Facilitator on Nutrition, Jessica Bartholomew who stated that nutrition is the only to way get a nation’s human capital development right.

She was speaking at a 2-day State Committee on Food and Nutrition meeting held at CHOB Guest House, Jos, Plateau State.

It was to build the capacity of members of the Bauchi State Committee on…