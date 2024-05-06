Taiwo James speaks on biggest challenge facing young, independent African artistes

The biggest challenge facing young, independent artists, especially those from the third world, is breaking through the noise,” says Taiwo James, a music events curator and marketing powerhouse.

Her unwavering dedication to this is evident in her career trajectory, which has seen her bridge the gap between West Africa and the UK music scene. Through her trailblazing agency, 69Entertainmentbrand Ltd, Taiwo is not just changing the industry’s dynamic; she’s redefining it.

The global music industry is a complex ecosystem, with established labels holding significant power in distribution, marketing, and artist development. This landscape can be particularly challenging for young,…