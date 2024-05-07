BREAKING: Banks to charge Nigerians for cybersecurity

Amid the ongoing hardship ravaging Nigeria, deposit money banks in the country will now start charging 0.5% cybersecurity levy on transactions.

This was contained in a circular dated May 6, 2024 by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to all commercial, merchant, non-interest and payment service banks as well as mobile money operators and payment service providers.

“Following the enactment of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) (amendment) Act 2024 and pursuant to the provision of Section 44 (2) (a) of the Act, ‘a levy of 0.5% (0.005) equivalent to a half percent of all electronic transactions value by the business specified in the Second Schedule of the Act’, is to be…