Bauchi lawmaker moves motion for suspension of national cybersecurity levy

The Member representing Darazo/Ganjuwa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State at the House of Representatives, Mansur Soro has moved a motion for the suspension of the National Cybersecurity levy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Soro raised a concern during Wednesday’s session, pointing out that the proposed levy is ill-timed given the difficult circumstances many Nigerians are facing right now.

The lawmaker believed that the National Security Adviser is a political office and should not be responsible for handling accumulated funds.

While moving the motion during the session, the lawmaker said “the CBN has on Monday, 6th May 2024 directed Commercial and Merchant banks, mobile money…