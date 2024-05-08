C’River community laments lack of social amenities, demands govt’s intervention – Tribune Online

RESIDENTS of Ifako village, a local community in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, have appealed to the state government over lack of basic social amenities due to alleged neglect by the successive administrations in the state.

The people made the appeal recently when Nigerian Tribune carried out a fact-finding visit to the community to evaluate the extent of development within the area.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that one of the major challenges faced by the community is the lack of access to electricity. ‘It is very disturbing to note that we have been cut off from the national grid for more than nine years now.

“We have been living in darkness, only seeing…